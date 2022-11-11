Watch: Wallows release ‘Tell Me That It’s Over’ tour short film

Wallows have debuted a new short film capturing the Los Angeles homecoming of their ‘Tell Me That It’s Over’ world tour.

Shot and edited by longtime visual collaborator Nikoli Partiyeli, Wallows’ new short film recaps the band’s L.A. homecoming week from earlier this year, with exclusive footage captured at Wallows’ sold out show at Santa Barbara’s Arlington Theatre, an intimate Spotlight event at The GRAMMY Museum’s Clive Davis Theater, the band’s Silverlake pop-up shop, and of course, sold out dates at such historic L.A. venues as the Shrine Auditorium and Greek Theatre.

Highlights include never-before-seen rehearsals, behind-the-scenes footage, and live performances of beloved songs from throughout Wallows’ acclaimed discography.

The band has also announced an Asian leg, as well as two Hawaii shows, as part of the global tour, which is set to visit the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, & Oahu in February 2023.

The world tour began on 1st April with a sold-out show in Seattle, WA. It has included both headline dates and festival sets at Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Reading & Leeds and Austin City Limits Music Festival – is currently traveling Australia and New Zealand, with upcoming stops slated for Mexico, the UK and Europe.

Wallows will also return to Latin America in March 2023 for a series of festival performances (including Lollapaloozas in Argentina, Chile, and Brazil) as well as dates supporting Blink-182’s hugely anticipated reunion tour.

The full list of upcoming world tour dates is:

2022-2023

2022

NOV 11 – Brisbane, AU – The Fortitude Music Hall = (SOLD OUT)

NOV 18 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital Festival

2023

JAN 9 – Dublin, IE – 3Olympia Theatre * (SOLD OUT)

JAN 10 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy * (SOLD OUT)

JAN 11 – Manchester, UK – Academy ^ (SOLD OUT)

JAN 13 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Academy ^ (SOLD OUT)

JAN 14 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy ^ (SOLD OUT)

JAN 15 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy ^ (SOLD OUT)

JAN 17 – Bournemouth, UK – O2 Academy ^

JAN 18 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton ^ (SOLD OUT)

JAN 20 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoli Vredenburg ^ (2nd SHOW ADDED)

JAN 21 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoli Vredenburg ^ (SOLD OUT)

JAN 22 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique ^ (MORE TICKETS ADDED)

JAN 23 – Paris, FR – L’Olympia ^

JAN 25 – Milan, IT – Magazzini Generali ^

JAN 26 – Zurich, CH – X-Tra ^

JAN 27 – Munich, DE – Muffathalle ^

JAN 29 – Berlin, DE – Astra Kulturhaus ^

JAN 30 – Cologne, DE – Live Music Hall ^

JAN 31 – Hamburg, DE – Fabrik ^

FEB 2 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega ^

FEB 3 – Stockholm, SE – Fryshuset ^ (SOLD OUT)

FEB 5 – Oslo, NO – Vulkan Arena ^

FEB 15 – Manila, PH – New Frontier Theater

FEB 18 – Singapore, SG – Capitol Theatre

FEB 20 – Bangkok, TH – Moonstar Studio

FEB 22 – Seoul, KR – Yes24 Live Hall

FEB 24 – Tokyo, JP – The Garden Hall

FEB 27 – Honolulu, HI – The Republik

Feb 28 – Honolulu, HI – The Republik

MAR 14 – Lima District, PE – Estadio San Marcos %

MAR 18 – Buenos Aires, AR – Lollapalooza Argentina 2023

MAR 19 – Santiago, CH – Lollapalooza Chile 2023

MAR 23 – Sopo, CO – Festival Estereo Picnic 2023

MAR 25 – São Paulo, BR – Lollapalooza Brasil 2023

MAR 28 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio De Los Deportes %

MAR 29 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio De Los Deportes %

MAR 31 – APR 2 – Monterrey, MX – Pa’l Norte 2023

AUG 6 – Saint Charles, IA – Hinterland Music Festival 2023

= w/ Spill Tab

* w/ Lucy Gaffney

^ w/ May-A

% w/Blink-182

For more information and remaining ticket availability, please visit wallowsmusic.com/tour.