RXTH releases new single ‘Braveheart’ – watch the video

Sussex-based, singer-songwriter, RXTH (pronounced Ruth) has released her new single ‘Braveheart’.

Available to stream and download today, the song coincides with World UFO Day and its video explores the concepts of extra-terrestrial connection.

Commenting on the song RXTH says: “Braveheart is about wanting to connect deeply and going all-in with someone you really resonate with. It’s an ode to the good souls, a recognition and an invitation. However, it takes courage to be open to connecting deeply, there is a vulnerability to it, especially for those that have been hurt in the past. To love and connect deeply is to be brave. Hence the title -‘Braveheart’.”

You can watch the animated video at the top of this article. RXTH shares:

“The video takes the theme of seeking a deep connection and extends it to otherworldly contact! The idea originated from my dislike of small talk – I’d rather discuss things like life’s mysteries and aliens. I’ve been fascinated by the recent official military disclosures of UFOs, alongside indigenous ‘origin’ stories and various ‘channelled’ material that all claim otherworldly beings have been a much bigger part of our history than is commonly acknowledged.

The video explores the concept of their influence not just limited to technological but being physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual too. It represents various off-world beings and agendas but shows us being part of a bigger positive collective that has our back and that our future is bright.”

‘Braveheart’ is RXTH’s third release and the second single from her forthcoming five-track EP to be released later this summer.