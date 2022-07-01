Connect with us

RXTH

Music

RXTH releases new single ‘Starlight’ – watch the video

The song is the fourth single from the UK-based singer-songwriter.

Published

UK-based singer-songwriter RXTH has released her fourth single ‘Starlight’, which is available to stream and download today.

The song is a gently building, positive and affirming pop track, that aims to be an antidote to the many messages of ‘not enoughness’ that we are presented with daily.

Talking about the track RXTH says: ‘‘’Starlight’ is one of those songs that, lyrically and melodically, arrived almost as a fully formed download. It was exactly what I needed to hear at the time, yet I didn’t feel like it was just for me. It’s a reminder that we’re all a ‘work in progress’ and not only is that ‘okay’, but it is as it should be. Our individual journeys of growth are unique, sacred, and beautiful. Even the hard stuff”.

The video sees a diverse cast of women and girls receiving the same affirming message and shares glimpses of their own transformations or celebrations of self.

Created by RXTH herself, she says: “In the video I focus on women and girls, as right now messages of their innate worth are as important as they’ve ever been. Any message, art or song that speaks to this is something I think we need a lot more of. I wanted to contribute and amplify that message. It’s a love note, a self-love note, for all of us”.

You can watch the music video at the top of this article.

In this article:

