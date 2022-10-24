Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Paramore

Music

Paramore announce 2023 UK and Ireland tour dates

It will be the band’s first dates in the UK for four years.

Published

Paramore are heading to the UK and Ireland for a tour in April 2023 it has been announced.

In support of their upcoming sixth album ‘This is Why’ the tour will kick off in Dublin before making stops in Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, London and Birmingham. They will be joined by special guests Bloc Party.

Fans can pre-order any ‘This is Why’ album format from the UK store to gain early access to the UK tour tickets and the exclusive opportunity to purchase a limited amount of early entry tickets to the shows. If you’ve already pre-ordered via the store you’ll automatically be included in the tour pre-sale.

A portion of ticket sales for all UK and Ireland shows will be donated to Support + Feed. Support + Feed takes action for a global shift to an equitable, plant-based food system to combat food insecurity and the climate crisis. Learn more at supportandfeed.org.

Paramore is excited to work with environmental nonprofit REVERB on their 2023 tour to create positive impacts for people and the planet. In addition to partnering on a comprehensive tour sustainability program, the band and REVERB will host an Eco-Village at every show where fans can take action on important environmental and social causes and much more.

The full dates are:

13 April – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
15 April – Cardiff, United Kingdom – International Arena
17 April – Glasgow, United Kingdom – OVO Hydro
18 April – Manchester, United Kingdom – AO Arena
20 April – London, United Kingdom – The O2
22 April – Birmingham, United Kingdom – Utilita Arena

Venue pre-sales begin on 26th October at 10am. Band pre-sale begins 27th October at 10am. 

General onsale begins Friday 28th October with tickets available via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenny Foster Kenny Foster

EF Country

Kenny Foster – ‘Somewhere in Middle America’ review

Haunting melodies and uplifting memories on this atmospheric album.

5 days ago
Thomas Rhett Thomas Rhett

EF Country

Interview: Thomas Rhett talks headlining C2C 2023 and pushing the boundaries of Country music

The Country star opens up about heading back to the UK.

6 days ago
Def Leppard Motley Crue Def Leppard Motley Crue

Music

Def Leppard & Motley Crue announce ‘World Tour’ UK shows for 2023

UK shows for 2023 from these two Rock legends.

4 days ago
Astrid: Murder in Paris Astrid: Murder in Paris

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Astrid in Paris’ preview – old-fashioned crime fighting entertainment

A show that doesn't take itself too seriously and is hugely entertaining.

2 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you