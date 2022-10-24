Paramore announce 2023 UK and Ireland tour dates

Paramore are heading to the UK and Ireland for a tour in April 2023 it has been announced.

In support of their upcoming sixth album ‘This is Why’ the tour will kick off in Dublin before making stops in Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, London and Birmingham. They will be joined by special guests Bloc Party.

Fans can pre-order any ‘This is Why’ album format from the UK store to gain early access to the UK tour tickets and the exclusive opportunity to purchase a limited amount of early entry tickets to the shows. If you’ve already pre-ordered via the store you’ll automatically be included in the tour pre-sale.

A portion of ticket sales for all UK and Ireland shows will be donated to Support + Feed. Support + Feed takes action for a global shift to an equitable, plant-based food system to combat food insecurity and the climate crisis. Learn more at supportandfeed.org.

Paramore is excited to work with environmental nonprofit REVERB on their 2023 tour to create positive impacts for people and the planet. In addition to partnering on a comprehensive tour sustainability program, the band and REVERB will host an Eco-Village at every show where fans can take action on important environmental and social causes and much more.

The full dates are:



13 April – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

15 April – Cardiff, United Kingdom – International Arena

17 April – Glasgow, United Kingdom – OVO Hydro

18 April – Manchester, United Kingdom – AO Arena

20 April – London, United Kingdom – The O2

22 April – Birmingham, United Kingdom – Utilita Arena

Venue pre-sales begin on 26th October at 10am. Band pre-sale begins 27th October at 10am.

General onsale begins Friday 28th October with tickets available via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.