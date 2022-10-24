Connect with us

Music

Hollywood Vampires announce summer 2023 UK dates

The supergroup is heading back to these shores.

Published

Hollywood Vampires
Credit: Ross Halfin

Hollywood Vampires – the supergroup that includes Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp and Aerosmith´s Joe Perry, together with guitarist Tommy Henriksen – will return to the UK to tour in July 2023.

The band was forced to cancel their 2020 dates due to the pandemic but they’re ready to get back over here and play next year.

Alice Cooper says: “Well, it’s already been three years since the Vampires have toured because of Covid. Also, Johnny has his movies, Joe’s in Aerosmith and I’m in Alice Cooper, so we have to look at that whole thing and see when we can all get a month or two off where we can go out and tour. And, we are going to be doing that, next summer coming up, 2023. I can’t wait to get back with the guys, I really love being in that band. My band is great and wonderful, but playing with the Vampires is an entirely different situation. I don’t necessarily do any theatrics at all, I’m just the lead singer, in a band, and the band just happens to be one of the best bands around! It’ll be great to see Johnny and Joe and Buck and Chris and all the guys. We’ll be rocking these places, especially the UK, I can’t wait to get to the UK!  Lock your doors, put garlic all around, because the Vampires are coming!”

Joe Perry comments, “Next Summer it will be finally time for the Hollywood Vampires to rise again! We can’t wait to play the songs from our latest album, Rise, for all our fans across the pond. The excitement builds as we countdown the days! See you all then…remember, leave the garlic at home!”

Hollywood Vampires’ tradition is to play a riotous tribute to the great lost heroes of music and their own original material, released on their studio album ‘Rise’.

The three legends first came together to record in 2015, bonding over a shared love of their favourite songs and a desire to celebrate their ‘dead, drunk friends’ by playing the music of the fallen heroes. Named after Alice’s 1970s drinking club that included the likes of John Lennon, Keith Moon and Mickey Dolenz, legendary performances ensued around the world.

Hollywood Vampires will be joined on the tour by special guests Seether and San Francisco band The Tubes (who will play all dates except Scarborough).

The dates for the tour in 2023 are:

Wednesday July 5 – Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

Friday July 7 – Swansea, Swansea Arena

Saturday July 8 – Manchester, AO Arena

Sunday July 9 – London, The O2

Tuesday July 11 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena 

Wednesday July 12 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Tickets go on sale on Friday 28th Oct 2022 at 10am from aegp.uk/hv2023

