Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Rudeboyz, Maluma and Adam Levine

Music

Maluma teams up with The Rudeboyz and Adam Levine for new single ‘Ojalá’

The new single and video are out now.

Published

Maluma has teamed up with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his long-time Colombian producers The Rudeboyz for new single ‘Ojalá’.

The song sees Levine singing in Spanish for the first time and the video is directed by Diane Martel. Levine’s love for Latin music and culture has grown during his time touring Latin America and following his collaboration with Anuel AA and Tainy on ‘Button’ for Maroon 5’s latest album ‘Jordi’.

The Rudeboyz have been responsible for some of Maluma’s biggest hits including ‘Hawai’, ‘Felice Los 4’, ‘Borró Cassette’ and ‘Chantaje’ with Shakira. They recently signed to NEON16, the company behind crossover hits such as ‘Un Día’ by Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa, J Balvin and Tainy.

Maluma also recently release ‘Junio’, a song that takes his sound in a brand new direction.

Watch the video for ‘Ojalá’ at the top of this article.

In this article:, ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Strictly Come Dancing Strictly Come Dancing

TV

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 week 5 songs and dances revealed

This weekend is a celebration of 100 years of the BBC.

4 days ago
Kenny Foster Kenny Foster

EF Country

Kenny Foster – ‘Somewhere in Middle America’ review

Haunting melodies and uplifting memories on this atmospheric album.

2 days ago
Thomas Rhett Thomas Rhett

EF Country

Interview: Thomas Rhett talks headlining C2C 2023 and pushing the boundaries of Country music

The Country star opens up about heading back to the UK.

4 days ago
The Folio Society James Bond The Folio Society James Bond

Arts

James Bond in print – revisiting The Folio Society’s Ian Fleming collection

For Your Eyes Only is a new addition to the range.

5 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you