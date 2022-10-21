Maluma teams up with The Rudeboyz and Adam Levine for new single ‘Ojalá’

Maluma has teamed up with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his long-time Colombian producers The Rudeboyz for new single ‘Ojalá’.

The song sees Levine singing in Spanish for the first time and the video is directed by Diane Martel. Levine’s love for Latin music and culture has grown during his time touring Latin America and following his collaboration with Anuel AA and Tainy on ‘Button’ for Maroon 5’s latest album ‘Jordi’.

The Rudeboyz have been responsible for some of Maluma’s biggest hits including ‘Hawai’, ‘Felice Los 4’, ‘Borró Cassette’ and ‘Chantaje’ with Shakira. They recently signed to NEON16, the company behind crossover hits such as ‘Un Día’ by Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa, J Balvin and Tainy.

Maluma also recently release ‘Junio’, a song that takes his sound in a brand new direction.

Watch the video for ‘Ojalá’ at the top of this article.