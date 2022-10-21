￼Will the ‘Rick and Morty’ Feature Film Go Ahead?

‘Rick and Morty’ is one of the most popular adult animated series ever created. Now in its sixth season, it’s showing no signs of slowing down, and continues to explore its expansive themes of mind-boggling scientific theories.

In the modern age of entertainment franchises, series often spill over into related content such as spinoffs and games. ‘Rick and Morty’ has already spread onto other platforms, and there’s a good chance that there will be a film in the future.

‘Rick and Morty’ Franchise is Continuing to Expand

The ‘Rick and Morty’ franchise expanded rapidly into other media after it began to gain global fame, and it’s clear that the creators want to milk it as much as possible. The characters and themes have already translated well in the gaming industry, and there are now various titles that players can choose from to get another taste of the hit adult comedy.

Some of the best-known ‘Rick and Morty’ games so far include ‘Pocket Mortys’ and ‘Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality’. There are also a few board and card games such as ‘Universe Against Rick & Morty’. Some of the world’s most successful franchises have branched out into slot games, and this is the same for ‘Rick and Morty’. There’s already the ‘Rick and Morty’ slot at MrQ Online Casino. This is one of the most popular games, and its colourful thumbnail stands out to instantly attract fans of the series. The title from Blueprint Gaming makes players feel as if they’ve been sucked into an episode, and they feel immersed in the franchise’s weird and wonderful world.

Creators Interested in a Movie

The creators of ‘Rick and Morty’ have made it no secret that they are interested in making a movie at some point. According to a report from Syfy, co-creator Justin Roiland said that a feature film is inevitable. It’s more a question of when, rather than if. At the moment, the focus is on continuing the series and ensuring that there is regular content every year there. However, in time there will be a movie when they have a solid idea and a generous budget.

A lot of fans have been calling for a live action version of ‘Rick and Morty’ featuring beloved, well-known actors. The creators gave these dedicated followers a taste of what could potentially be, with Christopher Lloyd and Jaeden Martell taking on the title characters in a short clip.

Many Spinoffs to Follow

Something that ‘Rick and Morty’ lovers can get excited about is the fact that there will definitely be more spinoffs from the series. One has already been released, with Comicbook recently announcing that The Vindicators series is now streaming on Adult Swim’s YouTube channel. With all the diverse and wonderful characters that have appeared in ‘Rick and Morty’ over the years, there is potential for a wide range of spinoff series if this one turns out to be a success.

Judging by the way ‘Rick and Morty’ is dominating several areas of the entertainment industry, it’s wise to assume that there will be a film at some point. However, there’s no confirmation about when this could go ahead yet. It could be a case of the creators waiting for one of the streaming services to provide a sizeable budget in order to create it.