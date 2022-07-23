Connect with us

MultiVersus - LeBron James

Games & Tech

‘MultiVersus’ announces LeBron James, Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith as new characters

Get your first look at the new character additions.

Published

‘MultiVersus’ is adding three epic new characters to the game’s ever-expanding roster of heroes and personalities.

Basketball superstar LeBron James, recently seen in ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ has been unveiled along with Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith from the hugely popular animated series ‘Rick and Morty’.

LeBron can be seen in action in the newly released gameplay trailer, which you can watch at the top of this article.

In ‘MultiVersus’, LeBron is the ultimate teammate who can adapt to any playstyle, coupled with his unbeatable basketball moves, from dunks and alley-oops to assists and ball ricochets, and more. LeBron will be playable when the ‘MultiVersus’ Open Beta begins on 26th July 2022.

MultiVersus - Rick and Morty
Credit: Warner Bros. Games

Rick Sanchez, the mega-genius scientist, will bring a number of abilities to ‘MultiVersus’, many of which utilise his signature portal gun and can be strategically combined with his other tricks, like summoning Meeseeks. 

Morty Smith, Rick’s teenage grandson and sidekick on countless adventures, will have a mix of skills with an emphasis on projectiles and counter moves, including grenade weapons and the ability to whip himself at opponents. Morty will be available when ‘MultiVersus’ Season 1 begins on 9th August 2022. Rick will also be part of Season 1; his release timing will be confirmed at a later date.
 
The ‘MultiVersus’ Open Beta will be available on 26th July 2022 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, and PC. Early Access to the Open Beta is now available for players who previously participated in the ‘MultiVersus’ Closed Alpha, as well as those who receive a code via Twitch Drops.

Players can also gain Early Access to the Open Beta by purchasing a ‘MultiVersus’ Founder’s Pack, which includes different levels of in-game content via the Standard, Deluxe, and Premium Editions.

