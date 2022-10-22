Walter Presents: ‘Something to Hide’ preview – an intriguing tale that tackles difficult subject matter

It’s extraordinary and troubling to learn that ‘Something to Hide’, a dark tale of a man accused of raping his own grandchild, is based on a true story. But that is the scenario in this latest Walter Presents offering set in the beautiful French countryside.

If you want to avoid spoilers, stop reading this article now.

Claude Arbona (Daniel Auteuil) is a rich and powerful man and Mayor of his local town. He’s married with two grown up children. His relationship with his daughter is fine; but it’s the fractious relationship with his son that ultimately results in legal action being taken to enable Claude access to see his beloved grandson, Lucas.

Credit: Walter Presents

Lucas loves his grandparents – and their lifestyle. They lavish him with gifts, and their home – overlooking the French Riviera – is the perfect playground, with a pool. Contrast that to his home life, where his parents are separating and his father is overbearing, and you can see why a young lad would want to spend time with grandpa and grandma rather than at home.

But Lucas’ behaviour starts to change for the worse. He gets into fights with other pupils, his schoolwork deteriorates, and he throws tantrums at home. Then one day, he tells his mother about what really happens when he’s with his grandfather. The authorities are called and speak to Lucas, and shortly afterwards Claude is arrested.

This four-part series based on the true story of Christian Iacono (don’t look up his name unless you want to find out the outcome of the storyline) is a harrowing watch. The sexual assault of a child is bad enough, but when the accused is a family member who should be his protector, it’s a particularly dark and disturbing tale. I assume All 4 will warn viewers in advance, but I can imagine some people would feel uncomfortable viewing this at all.

It’s well handled, undoubtedly. There are some elements that I assume have been changed for dramatic impact from the factual account of the actual event. For example, the reaction of a female police officer during the questioning of Claude after his arrest seems entirely unprofessional and improbable. But who knows? This is an incendiary subject matter, so her reaction is that of a normal person to such a heinous crime.

Credit: Walter Presents

The acting is consistently good, the seemingly idyllic life of Claude is beautifully reflected in the azure blue of the Mediterranean. His life – so perfect and privileged initially – is thrown into disarray by the accusation. One day he’s been given an award for his contribution to the town, and the next minute he’s in handcuffs and thrown into jail.

But is Claude a rapist? Or is Lucas lying about his own grandfather? And if so, why?

If you can stomach the subject matter, this is an intriguing tale – made all the more fascinating by the fact that it’s based on a true story. But it is that subject matter that is the key – for many, just the suggestion of sexual abuse of a child would prevent them from giving this the time of day, and I wouldn’t blame anyone for taking that stand.

Walter Presents: ‘Something to Hide’ is available on All 4 as a full boxset now.