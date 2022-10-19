‘Mammals’ launches in November – watch the teaser trailer for James Corden’s Prime Video series

The teaser trailer has been released for James Corden’s upcoming Prime Video series ‘Mammals’, which launches on 11th November 2022.

In this darkly comedic drama, revelations and secrets come to light as the complexity of modern marriage and fidelity are exposed. In a world of eight billion, what happens after we’ve found ‘the one’? Can we stay true to the promises we strive to keep when, after all, aren’t we all just Mammals?

Mammals follows the story of Jamie (Corden), a chef whose world implodes when he discovers shocking secrets about his pregnant wife, Amandine (Melia Kreiling). Jamie finds himself hunting for answers with the help of his brother-in-law Jeff (Colin Morgan). Through this hunt, the cracks in Jeff’s marriage to Jamie’s sister Lue (Sally Hawkins) also widen.

The six-part series is written by two-time Olivier and Tony Award-winning Jez Butterworth. It’s about the complexities of marriage: there is sadness, grief, tension, love, friendship, betrayal, and a touch of magical realism.

The series is directed by Stephanie Laing (‘Made for Love’, ‘Physical’) and produced by Street Hassle in association with Vertigo Films and Fulwell 73.

The UK Original series will launch worldwide, exclusively on Prime Video on 11th November.