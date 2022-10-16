Matt Goss becomes third celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Singer-songwriter Matt Goss has become the third celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

After scoring 20 out of 40 for their Jive to Paul McCartney’s version of ‘All Shook Up’ last night, when the judges’ score were combined with the public vote, Matt and his professional partner Nadiya Bychkova found themselves in the dreaded dance-off against Kym Marsh and her partner Graziano Di Prima.

After Matt and Nadiya performed their Jive again and Kym and Graziano danced their Samba to ‘Volare’ by Gypsy Kings, the show’s four judges delivered their verdict. Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all voted to save Kym and Graziano, meaning they won the majority vote and Matt and Nadiya were eliminated. Head judge Shirley Ballas said she would also have voted to save Kym and Graziano – the first time this series that all four judges were unanimous on who should stay.

When asked by presenter Tess Daly about his time on the show, Matt said: “It’s an extraordinary experience, I have been in America for 25 years. Thank you judges for your candour, you’ve helped me in many ways, my posture – Anton, I am more aware of it. This lovely lady beside me, a world champion with all the patience. I am very honoured to have danced with you, and everyone who is still in, I love you guys, go smash it guys.”

Tess also asked Nadiya if she had any words for her celebrity partner. She said: “First I’m so grateful that I got to teach and dance with a music icon. But, more important than this, I got the privilege to get to know Matt, for who you really are. Not many people know you and you’re a beautiful soul, very kind human and a real gentleman.”

Tonight’s Results Show also featured a passionate and dramatic opening routine from Strictly Come Dancing’s professional dancers, performing to Lana Del Rey’s ‘Young And Beautiful’. Singing superstar George Ezra also made an appearance to perform his single ‘Dance All Over Me’.

Matt and Nadiya will be joining Rylan and Janette Manrara for their first exclusive televised interview live on Strictly: It Takes Two tomorrow (Monday 17th September) at 6.30 PM on BBC Two.

The remaining 12 couples will be back in the ballroom next week for Strictly’s BBC 100 special, along with the four judges and presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 will return on Saturday 22nd October at 6.40 PM on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with the Results Show on Sunday 23rd October at 6.45 PM.