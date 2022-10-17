‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 week 5 songs and dances revealed

‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ will celebrate 100 years of the BBC on this weekend’s live show.

The show will open with an epic group number that see the Strictly professionals and judges gate crash some of the biggest BBC flagship shows.

Plus, for the first time ever, our couples will perform to either an iconic BBC theme tune or dance in tribute to one of the BBC’s most loved services. It promises to be an unforgettable night of celebration and dance.

The couples will be dancing to:

Ellie S & Nikita – Paso Doble to ‘Montagues and Capulets’ by Sergei Prokofiev’s Ballet – Romeo and Juliet (The Apprentice)

Ellie T & Johannes – Tango to ‘Casualty Theme Tune’ by Ken Freeman (Casualty)

Fleur & Vito – Jive to ‘Waterloo’ by Abba (Eurovision)

Helen & Gorka – Charleston to ‘Blue Peter Theme Tune’ by Mike Oldfield (Blue Peter)

Jayde & Karen – Charleston to ‘The Ballad Of Barry and Freda (Let’s Do It)’ by Victoria Wood (BBC Comedy – Victoria Wood)

Kym & Graziano – Quickstep to ‘Ballroom Blitz’ by Sweet (Come Dancing)

Molly & Carlos – Couples’ Choice to ‘Grange Hill Theme Tune’ by Alan Hawkshaw (BBC Children’s – Grange Hill)

Hamza & Jowita – Quickstep to ‘On Top Of The World’ by Imagine Dragons (BBC Nature Programming)

James & Amy – Foxtrot to ‘Julia’s Theme / EastEnders Theme Tune’ by Simon May & Leslie Osborne (EastEnders)

Tony & Katya – Cha Cha to ‘Grandstand Theme Tune’ by Keith Mansfield (BBC Sport – Grandstand)

Tyler & Dianne – Tango to ‘Doctor Who Theme Tune’ by Segun Akinola (Doctor Who)

Will & Nancy – Viennese Waltz to ‘Line Of Duty End Titles’ by Carly Paradis (Line Of Duty)

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ continues on Saturday at 6.40pm, with the results show on Sunday at 6.45pm, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.