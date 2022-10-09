Richie Anderson becomes second celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Richie Anderson has become the second celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

Despite scoring 27 points from the judges for their Samba to ‘Hakuna Matata’ from ‘The Lion King’ last night in Movie Week, BBC Radio 2 presenter Richie and his professional partner Giovanni Pernice found themselves in the bottom two after the judges’ scores were combined with the viewers’ votes. It was a Disney-themed dance-off as they faced singer Fleur East and her partner Vito Coppola, who performed an American Smooth routine to ‘Part Of Your World’ from ‘The Little Mermaid’.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all chose to save Fleur and Vito, meaning they won the majority vote and Richie and Giovanni were sent home. However, head judge Shirley Ballas said that she would have chosen to save Richie and Giovanni.

When asked by presenter Tess Daly about his time on the show, Richie said: “Do you know what, as a Strictly fan I always thought it was a magical thing to be a part of , and being here it really is. And it’s not just the people that you see on camera, the judges, and you and Claud [co-presenter Claudia Winkleman] and the amazing people that I’ve got to meet on this show. The people behind the scenes in hair, make up, costume, Tasha our runner, Stef, Jas, everybody. I also want to thank this guy [Giovanni] as well, he’s been so amazing, and I feel so lucky that I’ve got to dance with you every day. Not only are you a fantastic dancer but you are also a fantastic guy on top of that. I want to thank all my family and friends and my other half Dean who is in the audience, I love you so much.”

Giovanni also had warm words for Richie, adding: “I have to say it’s been an honour to be able to dance with you because I know how much you love Strictly Come Dancing, you really are a superfan. And I’m glad that you got to do this experience and glad that I got to do it with you. It’s been a shame it’s been too short for us but I hope you’ve enjoyed every single second of it, and it stays in your heart forever. Look at us, we’ve gone out dressed as Timon and Pumbaa. So lovely jubbly, well done Richie.”

Tonight’s Result Show also featured a lively opening routine from Strictly’s professional dancers, inspired by the 2022 smash hit film ‘Elvis’. There was also a very special music performance from Adam Lambert who performed his single ‘Mad About The Boy’.

Richie and Giovanni will be appearing on It Takes Two for their first exclusive televised interview with Rylan and Janette Manrara, live at 6.30 PM tomorrow on BBC Two.

The remaining 13 couples will all return to the dancefloor next weekend, along with presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman and the four judges.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 15th October at 6.30pm with the results show on Sunday 16th October at 7:15pm on BBC One and iPlayer.