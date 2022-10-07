Sky Original film ‘Aisha’ coming to cinemas and Sky Cinema in November

The trailer for Sky Original film ‘Aisha’ has been released.

Starring Letitia Wright (‘Black Panther’) and Josh O’Connor (‘The Crown’), the film received its European premiere last night at the London Film Festival.

Written and directed by Frank Berry, Aisha (Wright), a young Nigerian woman seeking asylum in Ireland, is floundering in a maze of social services and bureaucracy. Alone and unwilling to sacrifice her dignity to satisfy the demands of the authorities, she finds an ally in Conor (O’Connor), an employee at her residence home, a local young man with a troubled past of his own. Together they struggle to maintain their tender friendship in the face of Aisha’s increasingly dire predicament and her rapidly diminishing options.

Aisha is produced by Tristan Orpen Lynch, Aoife O’Sullivan, Donna Eperon and Sam Bisbee.

The executive producers are Hallee Adelman, Ivy Herman, Jenifer Westphal, Joe Plummer, Lance Acord, Jackie Kelman Bisbee, Wendy Neu, William Byerley, George Rush, Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder. Rose Garnett is executive producer for BBC Film and Celine Haddad is executive producer for Screen Ireland.

‘Aisha’ will be available in cinemas and on Sky Cinema on 17 November 2022.