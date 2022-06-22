Paramount+ launches in the UK today and it’s free for Sky Cinema customers

New streaming service Paramount+ has launched in the UK today and Sky Cinema customers can access it within their existing subscription at no extra cost.

The launch includes a host of TV shows and films, such as:

Blockbuster movies: Jerry & Marge Go Large, Scream (from July), Ray Donovan: The Movie, Mission Impossible: Fallout, Transformers The Last Night, Clifford The Big Red Dog, PAW Patrol: The Movie

New originals & exclusives: Halo, The First Lady, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The Thing About Pam, Super Pumped, The Offer and The Man Who Fell to Earth.

Iconic Shows: Yellowjackets, Billions, Dexter: New Blood, Geordie Shore, iCarly & South Park.

Kids series: From Kamp Koral and Rugrats to beloved shows like The Adventures of Paddington and Baby Shark’s Big Show!

The streaming service will also be the home of a selection of new blockbuster films after their theatrical and home entertainment release, including the box office smash ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

Paramount+ is the global streaming service from Paramount Global and will cost £6.99 per month for non-Sky Cinema customers.

Sky customers without Sky Cinema can access the Paramount+ app on a Sky platform by logging in with an existing Paramount+ subscription that has been obtained direct from www.paramountplus.com.

Zai Bennett, Managing Director, Content Sky UK and Ireland, says: “Paramount is synonymous with Hollywood – which is why adding Paramount+ to the Sky Cinema package is not only the perfect pairing, but it will offer great added value for our customers who will be able to access a vast catalogue of premium content at no extra cost.”

Seamlessly integrated into the Sky TV experience, the Paramount+ app is easy to find via the Apps rail on both Sky Glass and Sky Q.

This app will not be available on NOW, but as part of Sky Cinema’s continued relationship with Paramount, NOW Cinema members will be able to stream brand new Paramount blockbusters through Sky Cinema and enjoy a library of Paramount’s films on demand at no additional cost.