‘The People We Hate At The Wedding’: see Ben Platt and Kristen Bell in first images

Allison Janney also stars in the raunchy comedy.

Published

The People We Hate at the Wedding
Credit: Prime Video

‘The People We Hate at the Wedding’, based on the book by Grant Ginder, is coming to Prime Video on 18th November and today a series of first-look images have been released.

Directed by Claire Scanlon and written by Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Wendy Molyneux, the film stars Allison Janney, Kristen Bell, Ben Platt, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Dustin Milligan, Isaach De Bankolé, Karan Soni, Tony Goldwyn, Jorma Taccone, Julian Ovenden, and John McMillan.

In the hilariously raunchy comedy ‘The People We Hate at the Wedding’, dysfunctional American siblings Alice (Kristen Bell) and Paul (Ben Platt), along with their ever-optimistic mom (Allison Janney), are invited to the British wedding of their estranged half-sister Eloise (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) as a chance for them to reconnect as–more or less–adults, and learn to love each other like they once did. 

Take a look at the first-look images in our gallery below:

Credit: Prime Video

