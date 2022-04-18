Connect with us

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

Film

‘Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank’ – watch the trailer for the Sky Original

The animated family film will premiere on Sky Cinema this summer.

Published

Sky has released the trailer for upcoming Sky Original family animated film ‘Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank’.

The film will be available on Sky Cinema this summer and it features a voice cast that includes Michael Cera (‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), Samuel L. Jackson (‘Pulp Fiction’), Ricky Gervais (‘After Life’), Mel Brooks (‘Blazing Saddles’), Djimon Hounsou (‘How To Train Your Dragon 2’), George Takei (‘Star Trek’), Michelle Yeoh (‘Crazy Rich Asians’) and Kylie Kuioka.

‘Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank’ is an action-packed animated comedy for all the family inspired by Mel Brooks’ timeless classic, ‘Blazing Saddles’. Hank (Cera), a scrappy dreamer of a dog, aspires to one day be a bonafide Samurai. But in a world of cats, he’s not sure it’ll ever happen – that is until the nefarious warlord, Ika Chu (Gervais), hustles the unwitting Hank into becoming the samurai for the town of Kakamucho; the same town Ika Chu intends to pillage.

The film is directed by Rob Minkoff (‘The Lion King’) and Mark Koetsier (‘How To Train Your Dragon’), and written by Nate Hopper (‘The Grinch’). 

‘Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank’ is an Aniventure, GFM Animation, HB Wink, Cinesite and Align production, produced by Adam Nagle, Peter Nagle, Guy Collins, Mel Brooks, Yair Landau and Susan Purcell.

