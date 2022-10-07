Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Slumberland

Film

‘Slumberland’: the trailer debuts for Jason Momoa’s fantastical Netflix film

The film debuts on the streamer in November.

Published

Jason Momoa’s forthcoming fantastical family film ‘Slumberland’ has debuted its trailer.

Arriving on Netflix on 18th November, ‘Slumberland’ is directed by Francis Lawrence (‘I Am Legend’) and stars Momoa alongside Marlow Barkley, Kyle Chandler, Chris O’Dowd, Weruche Opia, India De Beaufort, and Humberly Gonzalez.

‘Slumberland’ takes audiences to a magical new place, a dreamworld where precocious Nemo (Marlow Barkley) and her eccentric companion Flip (Jason Momoa) embark on the adventure of a lifetime. After her father Peter (Kyle Chandler) is unexpectedly lost at sea, young Nemo’s idyllic Pacific Northwest existence is completely upended when she is sent to live in the city with her well-meaning but deeply awkward uncle Phillip (Chris O’Dowd).

Her new school and new routine are challenging by day but at night, a secret map to the fantastical world of Slumberland connects Nemo to Flip, a rough-around-the-edges but lovable outlaw who quickly becomes her partner and guide. She and Flip soon find themselves on an incredible journey traversing dreams and fleeing nightmares, where Nemo begins to hope that she will be reunited with her father once again.

‘Slumberland’ is written by David Guion and Michael Handelman (‘Night at the Museum; Secret of the Tomb’).

Watch the trailer at the top of this article and see the poster below:

Slumberland
Credit: Netflix

In this article:, ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Adam Durtiz / Counting Crows Adam Durtiz / Counting Crows

Music

Adam Duritz of Counting Crows talks ‘Butter Miracle’ EP, tricky setlists & industry changes ahead of their UK tour

Counting Crows are back in the UK soon after what seems like an age - we catch up with Adam Duritz.

3 days ago
KAKU: Ancient Seal KAKU: Ancient Seal

Games & Tech

‘KAKU: Ancient Seal’: coming to PC, PS5 & PS4 in 2023

Play the demo now for this new open-world adventure.

6 days ago
Russell Dickerson Russell Dickerson

EF Country

Russell Dickerson announces the release of his new album & drops new song ‘I Wonder’

RD3 is on the way as is his UK tour.

6 days ago
The Cult The Cult

Music

The Cult – ‘Under the Midnight Sun’ review

Veteran rockers return in style after a six year hiatus.

2 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you