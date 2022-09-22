‘House of the Dragon’ 1×06: The Princess and the Queen preview

In the fifth episode of House of the Dragon we saw the marriage of Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and Ser Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate). Game of Thrones fans should know that weddings are always full of surprises.

If you aren’t up to date with House of the Dragon and prefer to avoid spoilers then please stop reading now.

Episode 5 – We Light the Way Quick Recap

In the Vale, Daemon (Matt Smith) ambushed his wife Lady Rhea Royce (Rachel Redford). Their brief meeting ended with Daemon smashing her head in with a large rock.

Ser Otto (Rhys Ifans) left King’s Landing after warning Alicent (Emily Carey) that she should prepare Aegon to rule. He didn’t think the people would support Rhaenyra succeeding Viserys (Paddy Considine). Alicent also had a conversation with Ser Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) who made her realise that Rhaenyra had lied.

Credit: HBO

Viserys led the Targaryens to Driftmark to propose a marriage between Rhaenyra and Laenor. Lord Corlys (Steve Toussaint) and Rhaenys agreed after ensuring they were happy with the terms. Rhaenyra made a pact with Laenor to make the best of a bad situation. They’d do their duties but otherwise be free to do what they liked.

At the wedding feast, Viserys struggled with his health while Alicent wore the colours of her house to show she means business. During the celebrations, Ser Joffrey Lonmouth (Solly McLeod), the boyfriend of Laenor, managed to upset Ser Criston (Fabien Frankel). Criston lost his temper and beat Joffrey to death with his bare hands.

Credit: HBO

At the end of the episode, Viserys collapsed after Rhaenyra and Laenor were married. Outside, Alicent prevented Criston from taking his own life.

Episode 6 – The Princess and the Queen

The sixth episode is titled “The Princess and the Queen” and will run for 68 minutes. The episode is directed by Miguel Sapochnik and written by Sara Hess. The episode 6 preview trailer can be seen below.

The trailer reveals we’re in for a 10-year time jump. We also see that this is where the roles of Rhaenyra and Alicent are taken over by Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke.

Viserys is starting to look very old and ravaged by his illness. Rhaenyra now seems to have three children who might have their own dragons. Aegon (Ty Tennant) is starting to looking pretty grown up and it sounds like Alicent has been preparing him to be King as her father suggested.

House of the Dragon episode 6 will air on the 26th September at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.