‘House of the Dragon’ 1×05: We Light the Way preview

In the fourth episode of House of the Dragon we saw Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) cut short her tour of Westeros. Back in King’s Landing, Daemon (Matt Smith) returned and took his niece out for a night of debauchery.

If you aren’t up to date with House of the Dragon and prefer to avoid spoilers then please stop reading now.

Episode 4 – King of the Narrow Sea Quick Recap

At Storm’s End, Rhaenyra got bored speaking with the endless men who sought to marry her. She amused herself by poking fun at each of them. When they started fighting with each other she decided it time to head home.

She wasn’t the only one heading back to King’s Landing as her uncle Daemon also returned. After his victory over the Crabfeeder in the Stepstones he’d been named King of the Narrow Sea. However he used his victory to get back in the good books with his brother, King Viserys (Paddy Considine).

Credit: HBO

Daemon also had his sights on his niece, Rhaenyra. One night he snuck a disguise into her room along with instructions on how to sneak out of the Red Keep. She did so and the pair headed out for a night of drinking and mischief. After taking her to a brothel he began to seduce her before leaving.

News of their exploits made it back to Otto (Rhys Ifans) who took the news straight to Viserys. The king was furious and sure it was a lie. He threw Otto out and later stripped him of Hand of the King. Rhaenyra later denied the allegations calling them vile.

Elsewhere in the episode, Rhaenyra slept with Ser Cristen Cole (Fabien Frankel). Viserys slept with Alicent (Emily Carey) despite his failing health. Viserys also told Rhaenyra that she would be marrying Ser Laenor Velaryon, the son of the Sea Snake.

Read our House of the Dragon 1×04: King of the Narrow Sea recap for full details on the episode.

Episode 5 – We Light the Way

The fifth episode is titled “We Light the Way” and will run for 60 minutes. The episode is directed by Clare Kilner and written by Charmaine De Grate. The episode 5 preview trailer and first images can be seen below.

The trailer opens up with Viserys announcing a royal wedding of Princess Rhaenyra and Ser Laenor Velaryon. It’s sure to be a grand affair that attracts people from all over the Seven Kingdoms. He also says he hopes to herald a second age of dragons.

We learnt from Game of Thrones that weddings in Westeros aren’t usually the happy occasions you’d expect them to be. Rhaenys (Eve Best) is seen to tell Corlys (Steve Toussaint) that Rhaenyra’s succession will be challenged and that knives would come out. There’s then a montage showing plenty of fighting and Ser Cristen seems to be involved.

We’ve felt that Viserys has been struggling and Ser Otto is heard to say that the King will die and that war will follow if Rhaenyra succeeds him. He tells Alicent to prepare Aegon to rule.

House of the Dragon episode 5 will air on the 19th September at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.