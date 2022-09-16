‘The Peripheral’: take a look at Prime Video’s upcoming series with Chloë Grace Moretz

The official teaser trailer has been released for Prime Video’s upcoming sci-fi series ‘The Peripheral’.

The series stars Chloë Grace Moretz (‘Kick-Ass’), Jack Reynor (‘Midsommar’), Gary Carr (‘The Deuce’), Eli Goree (‘One Night in Miami’), Louis Herthum (‘Westworld’), JJ Feild (‘TURN: Washington’s Spies’), T’Nia Miller (‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’), Charlotte Riley (‘Peaky Blinders’), Alexandra Billings (The Conners), Adelind Horan (The Deuce), Alex Hernandez (‘UnReal’), Katie Leung (Chimerica), Julian Moore-Cook (‘Peaky Blinders’), Melinda Page Hamilton (‘Messiah’), Chris Coy (‘The Deuce’) and Austin Rising (‘Alt’).

‘The Peripheral’ centres on Flynne Fisher (Moretz), a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow’s America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future; until the future comes calling for her. ‘The Peripheral’ is master storyteller William Gibson’s dazzling, hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind—and what lies beyond.

The first episode of ‘The Peripheral’ will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on 21st October 2022, with one new episode rolling out weekly every Friday through 9th December 2022.

Watch the teaser at the top of this article.