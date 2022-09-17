Walter Presents to launch ‘Red Light’ on Channel 4 in October

Walter Presents is bringing ‘Red Light’ to UK audiences in October.

The show is created by Anke Blondé and Wouter Boujvin, and it stars ‘Game of Thrones’ star Carice van Houten alongside Maaike Neuville, Halina Reijn, and Geert Van Rampelberg.

‘Red Light’ follows the female lead as she goes from the Red Woman to the Red-Light District in this compelling female-driven series.

Set between Amsterdam and Antwerp, ‘Red Light’ explores the dark world of human trafficking and prostitution as three women are unexpectedly brought together due to tragic circumstances. The murder of a young sex worker sparks an investigation into an illegal sex trafficking ring with Sylvia (Carice van Houten) seemingly at the helm.

Meanwhile, the disappearance of opera singer Esther’s (Halina Reijn) husband prompts the police to uncover his secret lifestyle much to his wife’s despair. With a murderer at large and a missing Dutchman to be found it is down to detective Evi (Maaike Neuville) to uncover the truth – whilst battling her own demons.

As the investigations continue loyalties are tested, and resilience is paramount under the haze of the Red-Light District. This captivating drama confronts the harsh realities faced by women involved in this taboo world in a nuanced and tasteful way.

‘Red Light’ was the winner of the Best Series award at the Cannes International Series Festival 2020 and Best TV-Drama at the Nederlands Film Festival 2020.

Walter Presents: ‘Red Light’ will launch on Channel 4 on 9th October at 11pm. The full boxset will be available on All 4 from 7th October 2022.