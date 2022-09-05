Michael Ball & Alfie Boe to release new album ‘Together in Vegas’ in October

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe will release new album ‘Together in Vegas’ on 28th October 2022 on Decca Records.

Their fifth studio album together, ‘Together in Vegas’ sees the duo covering classics from Las Vegas icons such as Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra.

Speaking of the new album, Michael says: “Working on this album with Alfie has been a blast and I can’t wait for you all to hear it. I honestly think it’s the best one yet! Recording classics from legendary artists such as Elvis, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin & Frankie Valli, who are not only huge inspirations to us, but true Las Vegas icons, is an absolute dream. As we all know, Las Vegas really is the entertainment capital of the world and, hopefully, we can bring a little bit of that magic to you through this album.”

With Alfie adding: “Playing Vegas has always been a dream of mine and finally it’s becoming a place I’m performing and spending more time in. Making the latest Ball and Boe record Vegas-themed was exciting to us for many reasons. There is an energy in Vegas that lights up in a way nowhere else does, and it felt like the perfect moment in time to bring that energy into our new album. It’s a chance to let go and have some fun, especially after a pandemic, and it’s important for our incredible fans to feel that excitement with us. Everyone is in need of a bit of Vegas in their lives right now!”

Inspired by Alfie’s momentous two-day concert event at the legendary International Theatre at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino this summer, the decision to record such iconic repertoire was an easy one for both singers.

‘Together in Vegas’ follows the phenomenal success of the duo’s previous four duet albums; Their debut ‘Together’, became the UK’s best-selling album of 2016, beating the likes of Little Mix and The Rolling Stones to the Christmas No.1 spot.

This was followed by ‘Together Again’, which brought the pair yet another No.1 album in 2017. Ball and Boe went on to release ‘Back Together’ in 2019 which reached No.2, before a third No.1 album, ‘Together at Christmas’, in 2020.

As a duo, they have now sold 1.5 million albums in the UK, received two Classic Brit Awards, three sold-out headline arena tours and presented three ITV Specials.

Credit: Decca Records

The track listing for ‘Together in Vegas’ is:

1 Also Sprach Zarathustra

2 Viva Las Vegas

3 Luck Be A Lady

4 Frankie Valli Medley

5 The Gambler

6 Sway

7 Just A Gigolo

8 Tom Jones Medley

9 A Man Without Love

10 That’s Life

11 Ooh Las Vegas

12 American Trilogy

13 America

14 All Night Long

15 Mama Told Me Not to Come