‘House of the Dragon’ 1×03: Second of His Name preview

The second episode of House of the Dragon continued the strong start for the Game of Thrones prequel series. Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) overstepped at the Small Council. Viserys (Paddy Considine) was urged to secure the succession through marriage and Daemon (Matt Smith) announced his intentions.

Episode 2 – The Rogue Prince Quick Recap

In the Stepstones, there was a growing threat from the Crabfeeder. Corlys (Steve Toussaint) wanted the King to intervene but Viserys was reluctant to start a war.

Rhaenyra tried to make a suggestion but was instead sent to choose a new member of the Kingsguard. She settled on Ser Cristen Cole (Fabien Frankel) due to his combat experience.

Corlys also tried to put pressure on Viserys to remarry and put forward his 12-year old daughter Laena Velaryon (Nova Foueillis-Mose). The King was in no rush to replace his wife and wasn’t keen on the idea of marrying someone so young.

Following his exile, Daemon had taken over Dragonstone and was also found to have stolen a dragon egg. Otto (Rhys Ifans), Harrold (Graham McTavish) and Cristen took 20 guards to confront Daemon. Bloodshed was prevented by Rhaenyra who arrived on her dragon Syrax. She spoke to her uncle and left with the egg.

At the end of the episode, Viserys announced his intention to marry Lady Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey). This pushed Corlys to form an alliance with Daemon to take on the Crabfeeder.

Episode 3 – Second of His Name

The third episode is titled “Second of His Name” and will run for 58 minutes. The episode is directed by Greg Yaitanes and written by Gabe Fonseca and Ryan J. Condal. The episode 3 preview trailer and first images can be seen below.

The trailer opens up with a shot of Rhaenyra walking away from Viserys. It looks like we’re in for another time jump as Otto speaks of Aegon, the King’s first born son, before we see a brief shot of Viserys with Aegon and Alicent.

The King fathering more children is sure to cause friction and could cause problems for Rhaenyra who was previously named as heir. It also looks like the Viserys is putting pressure on Rhaenyra to marry and have children of her own. She doesn’t seem keen and is shown to flee on horseback.

Elsewhere Viserys appears to be going hunting while the new alliance between Corlys and Daemon is going up against the Crabfeeder in the Stepstones. It looks like the two armies will clash with at least one dragon in the mix!

House of the Dragon episode 3 will air on the 5th September at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.