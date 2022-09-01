‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: watch the final trailer

The final trailer for Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been released and you can check it out below.

The new two-minute-and-36-second trailer highlights the epic expanse of Middle-earth in its Second Age, and reveals how Tolkien’s legendary and beloved characters will come together against all odds and across great distances to guard against the feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. Fates collide and disparate characters are tested in the face of impending evil in this glimpse into the long-awaited new series.

The trailer features key cast members:

Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker), and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards)

Harfoots Elanor “Nori” Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and Largo Brandyfoot (Dylan Smith)

The Stranger (Daniel Weyman)

Númenóreans Isildur (Maxim Baldry), Eärien (Ema Horvath), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), and Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson)

Dwarves King Durin III (Peter Mullan), Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur), and Princess Disa (Sophia Nomvete)

Southlanders Halbrand (Charlie Vickers)

Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi)

Silvan-elf Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova)

Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

Credit: Matt Grace/Prime Video Credit: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video Credit: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video Credit: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video Credit: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video Credit: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video Credit: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video Credit: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video Credit: Matt Grace/Prime Video Credit: Matt Grace/Prime Video Credit: Matt Grace/Prime Video Credit: Matt Grace/Prime Video Credit: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video Credit: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video Credit: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video Credit: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video Credit: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video Credit: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video Credit: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video Credit: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video Credit: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video Credit: Matt Grace/Prime Video Credit: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video Credit: Matt Grace/Prime Video Credit: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video Credit: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video Credit: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video Credit: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video Credit: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video Credit: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video Credit: Matt Grace/Prime Video

Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

The series is led by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay.

The first two episodes of the multi-season drama will launch on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Friday, September 1-2 (time zone dependent), with new episodes available weekly.

Here in the UK you can expect the first two episodes to be available from 2am GMT on Friday, 2nd September. The remaining six episodes will launch each Friday at 5am GMT with the season one finale airing on 14th October.