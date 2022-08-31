‘Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’ 2022 starts Sunday on Channel 4 – preview episode 1

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to our screens this Sunday on Channel 4 for a fourth series. This time around 14 celebrity recruits face the toughest course to date, played out in the unforgiving and epic terrain of the Jordanian desert.

Recruits are tested to their physical and psychological limits by the DS, an elite team of ex-special forces operators from the UK and USA, in a condensed version of special forces selection. There will be no cushy treatment for the celebs as they leave their glamorous lives for one of the harshest training environments on the planet.

Credit: Pete Dadds / Channel 4

The celebrity recruits are:

AJ Pritchard (27) – Professional dancer

Amber Gill (25) – Influencer

Ashley Cain (31) – Ex-footballer and philanthropist

Calum Best (41) – TV personality and entrepreneur

Curtis Pritchard (26) – Professional dancer and TV personality

Dwain Chambers (44) – Olympic sprinter

Fatima Whitbread MBE (61) – Olympic medallist

Ferne McCann (32) – Reality TV star

Jade Jones (29) – Taekwondo Olympic gold medallist

Jennifer Ellison (39) – Actor

Jonathan Broom-Edwards MBE (34) – Paralympic high jumper

Maisie Smith (21) – Actor

Pete Wicks (33) – Reality TV star

Shannon Courtenay (29) – Professional boxer

In the first episode, the recruits face an intense start to the course, crawling through sand in the blistering 40-degree heat, before facing every desert soldier’s worst nightmare – a gas attack. Reality TV star Pete Wicks’ usual lifestyle of partying and cigarettes sees him struggle, while 61-year-old Olympian Fatima Whitbread, the oldest recruit in the show’s history, impresses the DS.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins season 4 starts at 9pm Sunday 4th September 2022 on Channel 4. Preview the episode with our gallery: