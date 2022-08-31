Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

‘Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’ 2022 starts Sunday on Channel 4 – preview episode 1

14 new celebrities take on SAS selection.

Published

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins S4
Credit: Pete Dadds / Channel 4

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to our screens this Sunday on Channel 4 for a fourth series. This time around 14 celebrity recruits face the toughest course to date, played out in the unforgiving and epic terrain of the Jordanian desert.

Recruits are tested to their physical and psychological limits by the DS, an elite team of ex-special forces operators from the UK and USA, in a condensed version of special forces selection. There will be no cushy treatment for the celebs as they leave their glamorous lives for one of the harshest training environments on the planet.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins S4
Credit: Pete Dadds / Channel 4

The celebrity recruits are:

  • AJ Pritchard (27) – Professional dancer
  • Amber Gill (25) – Influencer
  • Ashley Cain (31) – Ex-footballer and philanthropist
  • Calum Best (41) – TV personality and entrepreneur
  • Curtis Pritchard (26) – Professional dancer and TV personality
  • Dwain Chambers (44) – Olympic sprinter
  • Fatima Whitbread MBE (61) – Olympic medallist
  • Ferne McCann (32) – Reality TV star
  • Jade Jones (29) – Taekwondo Olympic gold medallist
  • Jennifer Ellison (39) – Actor
  • Jonathan Broom-Edwards MBE (34) – Paralympic high jumper
  • Maisie Smith (21) – Actor
  • Pete Wicks (33) – Reality TV star
  • Shannon Courtenay (29) – Professional boxer

In the first episode, the recruits face an intense start to the course, crawling through sand in the blistering 40-degree heat, before facing every desert soldier’s worst nightmare – a gas attack. Reality TV star Pete Wicks’ usual lifestyle of partying and cigarettes sees him struggle, while 61-year-old Olympian Fatima Whitbread, the oldest recruit in the show’s history, impresses the DS.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins season 4 starts at 9pm Sunday 4th September 2022 on Channel 4. Preview the episode with our gallery:

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Brothers Osborne Brothers Osborne

EF Country

Has the Country music bubble burst in the UK?

The pandemic plus the cost of living crisis has hugely impacted on the growth of Country music in the UK.

5 days ago
The Cadillac Three The Cadillac Three

EF Country

The most iconic performances and moments from the Long Road festival 2022

Our most iconic moments and suggestions for artists we'd like to see next year!

2 days ago
Kameron Marlowe Kameron Marlowe

EF Country

Kameron Marlowe – We Were Cowboys’ review

Earthy, organic debut album from one of Country's rising stars.

6 days ago
Madonna - Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones Madonna - Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones

Music

Madonna – ‘Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones’ review

The Queen of Pop gives us the dance retrospective we need right now.

5 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you