John Legend announces new double album ‘Legend’ for a September 9th release

12-time Grammy Award-winner John Legend has announced his highly anticipated eighth studio album ‘Legend’ will be released on September 9th via Republic Records.

Executive produced by Legend andprolific producer-writer Ryan Tedder (Beyoncé, Adele, et al), the forthcoming project is a vibrantdouble album suffused with an unapologetic spirit of sensuality and joy, informed by the full vulnerability of pain, praise and healing.

LEGEND is available to pre-order HERE.

This album marks the first time the musician has officially embraced the iconic meaning of his name throughout his illustrious career. “Until this point, I’ve never used an aspect of my name as the title of an album,” Legend explains. “I had to earn that, to live up to it by delivering in the performance and the music. And this is me saying, I’m proud of who I am, I’m confident in the work I’ve done, and I’m just going to declare it.”

In conjunction with the announcement, Legend released the latest single from the project titled “All She Wanna Do” featuring Grammy Award-nominated rapper Saweetie. Immediately addictive and utterly uplifting, the track was co-written and produced by Ryan Tedder, Monsters and Strangerz, Zach Sketon, Andrew DeRoberts, and Halatrax.

In addition, today Legend kicked off the second leg of his critically acclaimed residency, “Love in Las Vegas.” Tickets are available HERE.

‘Legend’ Track List:

ACT I

1 Rounds ft. Rick Ross

2 Waterslide

3 Dope ft JID

4 Strawberry Blush

5 Guy Like Me

6 All She Wanna Do

7 Splash ft Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign

8 You

9 Fate ft Amber Mark

10 Love ft Jazmine Sullivan

11 One Last Dance

12 All She Wanna Do ft. Saweetie







ACT 2

1 Memories

2 Nervous

3 Wonder Woman

4 Honey ft. Muni Long

5 I Want You to Know

6 Speak in Tongues ft Jada Kingdom

7 The Other Ones ft Rapsody

8 Stardust

9 Pieces

10 Good ft Ledisi

11 I Don’t Love U Like I Used To

12 Home