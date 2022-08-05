Watch: Maluma debuts ‘Tsunami’ video featuring Arcangel and De La Ghetto

Maluma has debuted the music video for his latest single ‘Tsunami’ featuring Arcangel and De La Ghetto.

The video, created by Maluma’s production company Royalty Films and directed by the singer, features a party in a mansion with the trio surrounded by beautiful women.

‘Tsunami’ features on Maluma’s latest album ‘The Love and Sex Tape‘, which features the hits ‘Cositas de la USA‘ and ‘Nos Comemos Vivos’ featuring Chencho Corleone.

Maluma recently concluded the sold-out second leg of his European tour, which included a history-making performance at The O2 in London where the star became the first South American Male artist to headline the venue.

Earlier this year, Maluma also made his big-screen debut opposite Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson in the hit romantic-comedy ‘Marry Me‘.

Watch the video for ‘Tsunami’ at the top of this article.