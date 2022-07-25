Win ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Blu-ray and Script bundles

Experience the newest adventure in the Wizarding World with ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ on Digital Download now and on Blu-ray and DVD on 25th July and to celebrate its release we have two bundles containing a Blu-Ray and the official scriptbook up for grabs.

Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?

The film is directed by David Yates from a screenplay by J.K. Rowling & Steve Kloves, based upon a screenplay by Rowling, and stars Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne (“The Theory of Everything”) and two-time Oscar nominee Jude Law (“Cold Mountain,” “The Talented Mr. Ripley”). The film is also available on digital download.

The film also stars Ezra Miller (‘Justice League’, ‘Perks of Being a Wallflower’), Dan Fogler (TV’s ‘The Walking Dead’, TV’s ‘The Goldbergs’), Alison Sudol (‘What To Expect When You’re Expecting’, ‘Dan in Real Life’), William Nadylam (TV’s ‘Parlement’, ‘Stillwater’), Callum Turner (‘The Last Letter from Your Lover’, ‘Emma’), Jessica Williams (TV’s ‘Love Life’, ‘Booksmart’), Victoria Yeates (TV’s ‘A Discovery of Witches’, TV’s ‘Call the Midwife’), Poppy Corby-Tuech (TV’s ‘The Peripheral’, TV’s ‘The Rook’), Fiona Glascott (TV’s ‘Julia’, ‘Brooklyn’), Katherine Waterston (TV’s ‘Perry Mason’, ‘Mid90s’), Maria Fernanda Cândido (‘The Traitor’, TV’s ‘Edge of Desire’), Richard Coyle (TV’s ‘Then You Run’, TV’s ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’), Oliver Masucci (“The Royal Game,” TV’s ‘The Girlfriend Experience’), Valerie Pachner (‘The King’s Man’, TV’s ‘Bauhaus – A New Era’), Aleksandr Kuznetsov (‘Legend of Legends’, TV’s ‘Kamikaze’) and Mads Mikkelsen (‘Doctor Strange’, TV’s ‘Hannibal’).

The film was produced by David Heyman, Rowling, Steve Kloves, Lionel Wigram and Tim Lewis, with Neil Blair, Danny Cohen, Josh Berger, Courtenay Valenti and Michael Shar executive producing.

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ is available on Digital Download, 4K, Blu-ray and DVD now.

