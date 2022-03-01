‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ – watch the brand new trailer

A brand new trailer has been released for ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’.

The latest instalment in the J.K. Rowling ‘Harry Potter’ spin-off stars Jude Law, Mads Mikkelsen, Eddie Redmayne, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, William Nadylum, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Victoria Yeates, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Fiona Glascott, Katherine Waterson, Maria Fernanda Cândido, Richard Coyle, Oliver Masucci, and Valerie Pachner. It is directed by David Yates.

Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?

Watch the trailer at the top of this article.

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ will be released nationwide on 8th April 2022 by Warner Bros. Pictures.