Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Film

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ – watch the brand new trailer

Feast your eyes on a spectacular new trailer.

Published

A brand new trailer has been released for ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’.

The latest instalment in the J.K. Rowling ‘Harry Potter’ spin-off stars Jude Law, Mads Mikkelsen, Eddie Redmayne, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, William Nadylum, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Victoria Yeates, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Fiona Glascott, Katherine Waterson, Maria Fernanda Cândido, Richard Coyle, Oliver Masucci, and Valerie Pachner. It is directed by David Yates.

Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?

Watch the trailer at the top of this article.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ will be released nationwide on 8th April 2022 by Warner Bros. Pictures.

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Elden Ring Elden Ring

Games & Tech

Elden Ring Launch Trailer Is Out Now And Boy Does It Look Good

Only a few more days to go!

7 days ago
Jewel Jewel

Music

Jewel to release new album “Freewheelin’ Woman” in April

The new single 'Dancing Slow' is out now.

5 days ago

Film

‘Nosferatu’ will return to cinemas for 100th anniversary

2022 brings the centenary of the most influential horror film of all time.

5 days ago
Doctor Who Doctor Who

TV

Doctor Who ‘The Doctors The Pat Troughton Years Behind the Scenes Vol. 1’ review

Meet the talent behind the making of the Second Doctor's era of Doctor Who.

5 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you