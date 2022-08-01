Win ‘Magnum P.I.’ DVD bundles

‘Magnum P.I.’ Seasons One and Two are being released today by Fabulous Films/Fremantle Media Enterprises.

Starring Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Amy Hill and Tim Kang, this modern take on the classic series, which starred Tom Selleck in the 1980s, centres on Thomas Magnum (Hernandez), a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator.

The show shares a fictional universe with ‘Hawaii Five-0’ with characters crossing between the two shows in season one include Taylor Wily as Kamekona, Kimee Balmilero as medical examiner Dr. Noelani Cunha and Dennis Chun as Sgt Duke Lukella (Chun also played William Chun in the original series).

A charming rogue, Magnum lives in a guest cottage on Robin’s Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business. The “majordomo” of the property is Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks), a beautiful and commanding disavowed MI:6 agent whose second job is to keep Magnum in line, with the help of her two Dobermans.

With keys to a vintage Ferrari in one hand, aviator sunglasses in the other, and an Old Düsseldorf longneck chilling in the fridge, Thomas Magnum is back on the case!

To celebrate the release, we’ve got two bundles to giveaway that include both Season One and Season Two. Enter below for a chance to win…

This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Sunday 7th August 2022.

Terms & Conditions