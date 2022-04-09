Win a ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ bundle

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ is in UK cinemas now, and to celebrate the release we have a magical Wizarding World™ bundle of a wand, notebook and exclusive decals to give away.

Warner Bros. Pictures’ ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ is the newest adventure in the Wizarding World™ created by J.K. Rowling.

Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?

The film features an ensemble cast led by Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne (‘The Theory of Everything’), two-time Oscar nominee Jude Law (‘Cold Mountain,’ ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley’), Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterston, and Mads Mikkelsen.

The film is written by J. K. Rowling and Steve Kloves, and it is directed by David Yates.

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ is in UK cinemas now.

