Win ‘Operation Mincemeat’ on Blu-ray

It’s 1943. The Allies are determined to break Hitler’s grip on occupied Europe, and plan to launch an all-out assault on Sicily; but they face an impossible challenge – how to protect the invasion force from potential annihilation. It falls to two remarkable intelligence officers, Ewen Montagu (Colin Firth) and Charles Cholmondeley (Matthew MacFadyen) to dream the most inspired and improbable disinformation strategy of the war – centred on the most unlikely of secret agents: a dead man. Operation Mincemeat is the extraordinary and true story of an idea that hoped to turn the tide for the Allies – taking impossibly high risks, defying logic, and testing the nerves of its creators to breaking point.

The film is directed by John Madden from a screenplay written by Michelle Ashford, based on Ben Macintyre’s book of the same name.

The film stars award-winning actor Colin Firth (“The King’s Speech”, “A Single Man”), Matthew Macfadyen (HBO’s “Succession”, “Pride and Prejudice”), Kelly Macdonald (“No Country For Old Men”, “Trainspotting”), Penelope Wilton (TV’s “Downton Abbey”, “Calendar Girls”), Jason Isaacs (The Death of Stalin”, “Hotel Mumbai”), Johnny Flynn (“Emma”, “Beast”), Simon Russell Beale (The Death of Stalin”, “Mary Queen of Scots”) and Mark Gatiss (“The Favourite”, TV’s “Sherlock”).

The film is a See-Saw Films and Cohen Media Group production, produced by Charles S. Cohen, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman and Kris Thykier.

