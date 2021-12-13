‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ – watch the new trailer

A new trailer has been released for ‘ Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’, the newest adventure in the ‘Wizarding World’ created by ‘Harry Potter’ writer J.K. Rowling.

Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?

The film features an ensemble cast led by Eddie Redmayne (‘The Theory of Everything’), Jude Law (‘Cold Mountain’), Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterston, and Mads Mikkelsen.

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ was directed by David Yates, from a screenplay by J.K. Rowling & Steve Kloves, based upon a screenplay by J.K. Rowling.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The film was produced by David Heyman, J.K. Rowling, Steve Kloves, Lionel Wigram and Tim Lewis. Neil Blair, Danny Cohen, Josh Berger, Courtenay Valenti and Michael Sharp served as executive producers.

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ will be released in cinemas across the UK & Ireland on 8th April 2022 by Warner Bros. Pictures.

​