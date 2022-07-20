Connect with us

Gotham Knights - Robin

Games & Tech

‘Gotham Knights’: new gameplay trailer puts Robin in the spotlight

Get a good look at the character in the upcoming RPG.

Published

Gotham Knights‘ is easily one of the most anticipated games of the year and a new gameplay trailer is giving gamers their first look at Robin.

The open-world RPG, which is in development by Warner Bros. Games, features the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death.

From solving mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city’s history to defeating notorious villains in epic confrontations, players will confront an array of challenges as they evolve into their own version of the Dark Knight.

Gotham Knights - Robin
Credit: Warner Bros. Games

The new gameplay trailer shows custom cutscenes of Robin, who is also know as Tim Drake, the youngest of the four knights and the third protégé of Batman to take on the Robin alias. 

As an expert with his collapsible quarterstaff and a specialist in stealth techniques, psychological warfare and deductive reasoning, Robin is a force to be reckoned with. Using teleportation technology from the Justice League satellite, Robin can zap himself across the battlefield, utilizing speed and surprise to his advantage in a fight. What he lacks in experience, he makes up for in natural intelligence, with detective skills that are on par with, if not even better than, Batman himself. 

Gotham Knights - Robin
Credit: Warner Bros. Games

Robin deeply believes that Gotham City needs a Batman and aspires to one day take up the mantle himself. And when the time comes, he will be ready.
 
‘Gotham Knights’ is scheduled to release worldwide on 25th October 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Pre-orders will receive the 233 Kustom Batcycle Skin at launch, based on the vehicle’s first appearance in DC’s Detective Comics #233.

