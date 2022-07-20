‘MultiVersus’ Open Beta Early Access now open

Early Access to the ‘Multiversus’ Open Beta is now available for players who participated in the ‘MultiVersus’ Closed Alpha it has been announced by Warner Bros. Games.

Those who receive a code via Twitch Drops will also be able to take part. Players can also get involved in the action by purchasing a ‘MultiVersus’ Founder’s Pack, which includes different levels of in-game content via the Standard, Deluxe, and Premium Editions.

For more information on the Founder’s Packs, visit MultiVersus.com/Founders-Pack.

As if that wasn’t enough, a MultiVersus Preseason Battle Pass is now available, allowing players to complete challenges and unlock rewards. There is a free option open for all players and a premium option requiring an in-game purchase to participate.

The Preseason Battle Pass is live now until 8th August, followed by a full Season 1 Battle Pass beginning 9th August. All player progression and rewards unlocked during the Early Access period and through the Preseason Battle Pass will carry over to the Open Beta on 26th July and subsequently be available through the life of the game.

‘MultiVersus’ is an all-new free-to-play platform fighter in development by Player First Games that introduces a team-based 2 vs. 2 format combined with an all-star cast of iconic characters, including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn (DC); Shaggy and Velma (‘Scooby-Doo’); Bugs Bunny and Tasmanian Devil a.k.a. Taz (‘Looney Tunes’); Arya Stark (‘Game of Thrones’); Tom & Jerry; Jake the Dog and Finn the Human (‘Adventure Time’); Steven Universe and Garnet (‘Steven Universe’); Iron Giant (‘The Iron Giant’), an extraordinary original creature named Reindog; and many more to come.

The ‘MultiVersus’ Open Beta will be available on 26th July 2022 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, and PC.