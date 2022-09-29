‘Gotham Knights’ new trailer details PC features

A new trailer for ‘Gotham Knights‘ has been revealed by Warner Bros. Games and DC. It shows off the upcoming open-world action RPG running on PC.

The video highlights different high-quality visual features that players can expect with the PC version of the game, including 4K resolution, ultra-high frame rate, ray-traced reflections as well as Nvidia DLSS 2, AMD FSR 2 and Intel XeSuper Sampling (XeSS) for enhanced performance. PC gamers can also look forward to expansive customization options, as well as ultrawide and multi-monitor support.

‘Gotham Knights’ features the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death. From solving mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city’s history to defeating notorious villains in epic confrontations, players will confront an array of challenges as they evolve into their own version of the Dark Knight.

‘Gotham Knights’ is scheduled to release worldwide on 21st October 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Pre-orders will receive the 233 Kustom Batcycle Skin at launch, based on the vehicle’s first appearance in DC’s Detective Comics #233.