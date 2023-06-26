Warner Bros. Games and DC bring ‘Batman: Arkham Trilogy’ to Nintendo Switch

Warner Bros. Games and DC have joined forces to announce the highly anticipated arrival of the ‘Batman: Arkham Trilogy’ on the Nintendo Switch. This remarkable compilation brings together Rocksteady Studios’ critically acclaimed Batman games, including ‘Batman: Arkham Asylum’, ‘Batman: Arkham City’, and ‘Batman: Arkham Knight’, all in one iconic package.

For the first time, Nintendo Switch players can experience the complete trilogy, along with all previously released downloadable content (DLC), delivering an unparalleled Batman gaming experience. The release is scheduled for fall 2023 and is being developed for Nintendo Switch by Turn Me Up Games.

The journey begins with ‘Batman: Arkham Asylum’, developed by Rocksteady Studios and originally released in 2009. This groundbreaking game laid the foundation for DC’s beloved “Arkhamverse” and immersed players in a dark and atmospheric adventure within the infamous Arkham Asylum. With an original storyline, players take on the role of Batman, using stealth and fear tactics to confront iconic villains such as The Joker, Harley Quinn, Bane, and more.

Building upon the success of its predecessor, ‘Batman: Arkham City’, released in 2011, takes players to the expansive Arkham City, a maximum-security area filled with Gotham City’s most dangerous criminals. As The Dark Knight, players face a formidable Rogues Gallery, including Catwoman, The Riddler, Two-Face, and The Penguin, delivering justice to those confined within Arkham City.

Finally, ‘Batman: Arkham Knight’, Rocksteady Studios’ epic 2015 finale, raises the stakes as players confront Scarecrow and the Arkham Knight in a battle for the fate of Gotham City. The game features an array of notorious DC Super-Villains, such as Harley Quinn, Two-Face, and Firefly, alongside Batman’s trusted allies, Commissioner Gordon, Oracle, and more. With the inclusion of the fully drivable Batmobile and an open game world, players experience the complete Batman package in this thrilling conclusion.

Fans and newcomers alike can look forward to immersing themselves in the complete ‘Batman: Arkham Trilogy on the Nintendo Switch’. Stay tuned for its release in autumn 2023 and prepare to embark on an extraordinary adventure with the Caped Crusader.