‘Gotham Knights’: The Batman Family behind-the-scenes trailer debuts

The new video explores the iconic family.

Published

Gotham Knights‘ is coming soon and a behind-the-scenes trailer entitled ‘The Batman Family’ has been released by Warner Bros. Games and DC.

The video features interviews with members of the Warner Bros. Games Montréal team. It explores the comic book inspiration behind the Batman Family characters in ‘Gotham Knights’ and how Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin have been reimagined in this game to deliver realistic combat and a unique story experience.

The development team also touches on their efforts to create interwoven narrative elements for each character to depict their interpersonal relationships and give additional depth to the individuals behind the masks.

‘Gotham Knights’ is scheduled to release worldwide on 21st October 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Pre-orders will receive the 233 Kustom Batcycle Skin at launch, based on the vehicle’s first appearance in DC’s Detective Comics #233.

Watch the trailer at the top of this article.

