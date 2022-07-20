‘Sword and Fairy: Together Forever’ debuts Heroes & Villains trailer

‘Sword and Fairy: Together Forever’, a new standalone entry in the franchise from Eastasiasoft Limited, has unleashed a new ‘Heroes & Villains’ trailer.

‘Heroes & Villains’ showcases the cast of characters that will feature in the new game. You can catch a glimpse of them by watching the video at the top of this article.

‘Sword and Fairy: Together Forever’ weaves a tale with memorable characters who have their own unique motivations and personalities. Between the clans of humans, deities and demons on the brink of war, heroism and villainy are often a matter of perspective rather than black-and-white morality. Not every hero is selfless, and not every villain is purely evil. It’s up to young deity Xiu Wu, human swordswoman Yue Qingshu and their newfound allies to fight for what they believe and find a way to prevent open war between the realms, to protect peace and shape the world’s future for the greater good despite their differences.

‘Sword and Fairy: Together Forever’ is powered by Unreal Engine 4 and it features intense real-time combat and vast detailed environments to explore, complemented by depth and engaging storytelling that have defined the franchise since its inception.

‘Sword and Fairy: Together Forever’ will be released on PS5 and PS4 in North America, Europe and Australia on 4th August 2022.