Little Big Town announce details of new album ‘Mr Sun’

Little Big Town will release their highly anticipated 10thstudio album ‘Mr. Sun’ on September 16, 2022, unveiling the cover on socials this morning.

Physical pre-orders of ‘Mr. Sun’ are available now, including two hand-signed options from the band – a limited edition, web-store edition tangerine vinyl that includes an 11×11” art card, and a CD that includes a 4×4” art card – in addition to a baby blue vinyl edition of the record.

On Friday, July 22, the band will release a brand-new track and lyric video from the album, “Rich Man,” written by LBT’s Jimi Westbrook. Pre-save “Rich Man” here.

The genesis of ‘Mr. Sun’ was unlike any of their previous albums. Due to the pandemic, the band found themselves off the road and apart for the first time ever throughout their 20-year journey. The resilience and creativity born from those months unearthed a deep appreciation for both one another, and the privilege of making music – ultimately inspiring the self-produced ‘Mr. Sun’ which packs both the sparkle of storytelling and the heat of truth-telling in a way only Little Big Town can.

Credit: Universal Music

“’Mr. Sun’ is intentionally an emotional record that holds hands well with our last album ‘Nightfall’” LBT’s Karen Fairchild shares. “’Mr. Sun’ is focused on better days ahead, the value of friendships and family; it touches on heartbreak and letting go, but it’s full of sunshine and joy.”

“This album has a special feeling to it. We have collectively been through an unprecedented period making this album,” adds LBT’s Phillip Sweet. “Life is short; we are here to live it with the ones around us, loving them and ourselves the best we can. All the while, thankful for another turn around the sun.”

‘Mr. Sun’ Track List: