Ticket & Line Up Details for Cambridge Folk Festival – 28th to 31st July

Cambridge Folk Festival continues its tradition of hosting the biggest international stars in folk and roots music whilst also providing a platform for up and coming new artists and nurturing promising young talent.

Returning in 2022 after a 2 year hiatus, headliners for Stages 1 and 2 include: Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes, Passenger, Seasick Steve, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Billy Bragg, Suzanne Vega and Clannad in the newly established Folk Legends slot. An exciting mix of much-anticipated artists completes the main stages bill (full listings above).

Catch tomorrow’s stars today in ‘The Den’, a smaller stage specially established to support musicians at the beginning of their careers. Well-known for spotting future hitmakers – Jake Bugg and Passenger first played The Den before headlining Stage 1 – Cambridge has assembled an impressive list of names sure to become new favourites. Sign-up slots will be available each day too.

Credit: Cambridge Folk Festival

A long-running staple of the Festival ‘The Club Tent’ not only hosts performances from local folk clubs throughout the weekend but also offers the chance to see newer artists in an intimate setting. 2022’s eclectic programme guarantees some must-see moments and includes the Cambridge Folk Festival ’22 Tastemaker Showcase Series.

Don’t miss the fantastic array of extra activities around the Festival site which make Cambridge such a unique weekend, which for 2022 include: The Folk Ballet, The Hub Band Project, Folk Idol, The Festival Session, The Songlines Interview, Storytelling, Workshops, Well-being and much more.

Novahub provides free Wi-Fi to audience members throughout the Folk Festival weekend, allowing fans to share their incredible experiences with wider friends and family via social media and also help connect to the incredible artists featured over the 4 days.

Ticket information: Cambridge Folk Festival takes place 28 – 31 July 2022 in the picturesque grounds of Cherry Hinton Hall, Cambridge. Purchase tickets from: https://www.cambridgelive.org.uk/folk-festival/tickets