Brooke Moriber to release powerful, evocative new song ‘Savior’

Reviver Records recording artist Brooke Moriber is releasing new single “Savior” on July 22. Pre-save the powerful new track HERE.

Produced by Todd Lombardo and Craig Alvin (Kacey Musgraves), “Savior” is a deeply personal song that Moriber wrote about being in a relationship and learning how to love someone without sacrificing too much of herself. Her strong vocals and emotional lyrics shine through the emotional track. One listen to the track puts me firmly in mind of artists like Carly Pearce and Kelsea Ballerini. Uplifting vocals and soaring arrangements combine to produce an evocative, powerful ballad.

Credit: Reviver Records

“The writing process was a healing one for me,” said Moriber. “I wrote ‘Savior’ with my friends Bill DiLuigi and Josh Ronen. It was one of those writing sessions where we all felt so connected to the subject that the song seemed to write itself. It is about breaking an unhealthy pattern in a relationship and learning to say no to someone so they can learn to help themselves.”

“Savior” is preceded by Moriber’s previous singles “Down to Nothing” and “This Town Made Us.” Moriber has been hard at work in Nashville with some of the industry’s top writers and producers as she continues to record for her upcoming full-length project.

She has recently shared the stage with other young, breakthrough artists including Dylan Scott. Inspired by the likes of Jennifer Nettles, Ingrid Andress, Brandi Carlile and her idol Linda Ronstadt among many others, Brooke is poised to take her place among the biggest voices in country music.

For more information on Brooke, visit https://www.brookemoriber.com.