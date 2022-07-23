Connect with us

Little Big Town

EF Country

Little Big Town celebrate family on new song ‘Rich Man’

The track is the latest from upcoming album ‘Mr. Sun’.

Published

Little Big Town have released new track ‘Rich Man’, taken from their upcoming 10th album ‘Mr. Sun‘.

Written by band member Jimi Westbrook, ‘Rich Man’ is a song he has been toying with for more than a decade. With the song in the back of his mind for years, Westbrook completed it for ‘Mr. Sun’.

“‘Rich Man’ has a special place in my heart, and it feels like the most honest me song I’ve ever written,” Westbrook shares. “It is about my love of family and their role in laying the foundation that anchors me.”

The track’s accompanying lyric video is a further reflection of that, filled to the brim with personal footage of the band and their kids throughout the years.

‘Mr. Sun’ will be released on 16th September 2022 and it’s available for pre-order now with a number of limited editions available.

Little Big Town recently wrapped up The Bandwagon Tour with Miranda Lambert and joined The Eagles on all dates of their European stadium tour this summer.

This fall, they will join Wynonna Judd on select dates of The Judds: The Final Tour.

In this article:

