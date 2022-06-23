Connect with us

Sugababes announce headline tour for October and November

The original line-up is heading out on the road.

They’re back! The original line-up of the Sugababes – Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy – are heading out on a headline tour in October and November.

Following on from their epic performance at Mighty Hoopla, the 17-date tour will visit cities across the UK starting with Bristol on Sunday 16th October 2022.

Having released their debut album ‘One Touch’ in 2000, the Sugababes went on to have numerous line-up changes and scored six number one singles. They are one of the biggest-selling British girl groups of all-time.

The Sugababes said, “We’re so excited to come full circle and announce our own headline UK tour.  We’ll be hitting the road in October and November – can’t wait to see you all there”

Ahead of the tour, Sugababes are performing a set at Glastonbury on Friday 24th June on the Avalon Stage.

The full dates for the tour are:

October 2022

Sunday 16th                                    Bristol, U.K.                                     SWX Bristol
Monday 17th                                   Southend, U.K.                               Cliffs Pavilion
Tuesday 18th                                   Norwich, U.K.                                 The Nick Rayns LCR
Thursday 20th                                 Nottingham, U.K.                           Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Friday 21st                                       Manchester, U.K.                           O2 Apollo Manchester
Sunday 23rd                                     Leeds, U.K.                                      O2 Academy Leeds
Monday 24th                                   Liverpool, U.K.                                O2 Academy Liverpool
Tuesday 25th                                   Sheffield, U.K.                                O2 Academy Sheffield
Thursday 27th                                 Brighton, U.K.                                 Brighton Centre
Friday 28th                                       Bournemouth, U.K.                       O2 Academy Bournemouth
Saturday 29th                                  Southampton, U.K.                       O2 Guildhall Southampton
Monday 31st                                   Cardiff, U.K.                                    Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

November 2022

Tuesday 1st                                      Birmingham, U.K.                          O2 Academy Birmingham
Wednesday 2nd                              London, U.K.                                   Eventim Apollo
Friday 4th                                         Newcastle, U.K.                             O2 City Hall Newcastle
Saturday 5th                                    Edinburgh, U.K.                             The Usher Hall
Monday 7th                                     Glasgow, U.K.                                 O2 Academy Glasgow

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 1st July at 10am via LiveNation.co.uk.

