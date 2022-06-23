Sugababes announce headline tour for October and November

They’re back! The original line-up of the Sugababes – Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy – are heading out on a headline tour in October and November.

Following on from their epic performance at Mighty Hoopla, the 17-date tour will visit cities across the UK starting with Bristol on Sunday 16th October 2022.

Having released their debut album ‘One Touch’ in 2000, the Sugababes went on to have numerous line-up changes and scored six number one singles. They are one of the biggest-selling British girl groups of all-time.

The Sugababes said, “We’re so excited to come full circle and announce our own headline UK tour. We’ll be hitting the road in October and November – can’t wait to see you all there”

Ahead of the tour, Sugababes are performing a set at Glastonbury on Friday 24th June on the Avalon Stage.

The full dates for the tour are:



October 2022



Sunday 16th Bristol, U.K. SWX Bristol

Monday 17th Southend, U.K. Cliffs Pavilion

Tuesday 18th Norwich, U.K. The Nick Rayns LCR

Thursday 20th Nottingham, U.K. Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Friday 21st Manchester, U.K. O2 Apollo Manchester

Sunday 23rd Leeds, U.K. O2 Academy Leeds

Monday 24th Liverpool, U.K. O2 Academy Liverpool

Tuesday 25th Sheffield, U.K. O2 Academy Sheffield

Thursday 27th Brighton, U.K. Brighton Centre

Friday 28th Bournemouth, U.K. O2 Academy Bournemouth

Saturday 29th Southampton, U.K. O2 Guildhall Southampton

Monday 31st Cardiff, U.K. Motorpoint Arena Cardiff



November 2022

Tuesday 1st Birmingham, U.K. O2 Academy Birmingham

Wednesday 2nd London, U.K. Eventim Apollo

Friday 4th Newcastle, U.K. O2 City Hall Newcastle

Saturday 5th Edinburgh, U.K. The Usher Hall

Monday 7th Glasgow, U.K. O2 Academy Glasgow

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 1st July at 10am via LiveNation.co.uk.