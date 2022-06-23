Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Music

Nicola Roberts among performers for Southern Comfort Pride in London

You can enjoy a slushie bar too!

Published

Southern Comfort Pride in London
Credit: Southern Comfort

Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts is among the performers for Southern Comfort Pride in London, taking place on 2nd July 2022.

Other performers announced are DJ Raven Mandella and drag queens Taylor Trash and Soroya Marchelle.

For the event Southern Comfort is bringing the spirit of its hometown, New Orleans to the UK. Inspired by the renowned celebrations in New Orleans, where everyone is welcome and celebrated, Southern Comfort will bring an experience like no other to the heart of Soho, serving up the iconic slushie daiquiri.  

The Southern Comfort slushie bar, inspired by the speakeasy style daquiri bars in Southern Comfort’s vibrant hometown of New Orleans, will be the place to be for Pride in London celebrations. Expect a delicious array of slushie cocktails including the iconic NOLA daquiri.

The bar will pop up just in time for the Pride in London Parade, on the 2nd of July, at 55 Dean Street, London, W1D 6AF, serving cocktails from 12pm- 7pm.

Southern Comfort will be donating with Pride, supporting Pride in London’s Unity Fund with every cocktail purchase.

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kip Moore Kip Moore

EF Country

Kip Moore’s Top 10 Most Evocative, Literary Lyrics

A deep-dive into the most poetic lyrics ever written by Kip Moore.

5 days ago
Jackson Dean Jackson Dean

EF Country

Interview: Jackson Dean talks ‘Don’t Come Lookin’ success & future plans

Rising Country star has a lot to celebrate this year.

7 days ago
Jake Hoot Jake Hoot

EF Country

The Voice winner Jake Hoot releases new song ‘Had it to Lose’

Season 17 winner of The Voice releases new song.

3 days ago
Peytan Porter Peytan Porter

EF Country

Peytan Porter – ‘In My Head’ review

Impressive new project that sits at the intersection of where melody & meaning collide.

23 hours ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you