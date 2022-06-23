Nicola Roberts among performers for Southern Comfort Pride in London

Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts is among the performers for Southern Comfort Pride in London, taking place on 2nd July 2022.

Other performers announced are DJ Raven Mandella and drag queens Taylor Trash and Soroya Marchelle.

For the event Southern Comfort is bringing the spirit of its hometown, New Orleans to the UK. Inspired by the renowned celebrations in New Orleans, where everyone is welcome and celebrated, Southern Comfort will bring an experience like no other to the heart of Soho, serving up the iconic slushie daiquiri.

The Southern Comfort slushie bar, inspired by the speakeasy style daquiri bars in Southern Comfort’s vibrant hometown of New Orleans, will be the place to be for Pride in London celebrations. Expect a delicious array of slushie cocktails including the iconic NOLA daquiri.

The bar will pop up just in time for the Pride in London Parade, on the 2nd of July, at 55 Dean Street, London, W1D 6AF, serving cocktails from 12pm- 7pm.

Southern Comfort will be donating with Pride, supporting Pride in London’s Unity Fund with every cocktail purchase.