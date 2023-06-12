Sugababes announce Heritage Live outdoor show for August

Sugababes have been announced as the final act to headline the Heritage Live 2023 concert series held at English Heritage’s Audley End House & Gardens.

Taking place on Saturday 12th August, the show will feature special guests Sam Ryder, and DJ sets from Take That’s Howard Donald, and All Saints’ Melanie Blatt.

Tickets for the show will be available via pre-sale on Wednesday 14th June at 9am. Customers MUST pre-register at https://arep.co/p/sugababes to purchase tickets. General sale starts on Friday 16th June 2023.

The full line-up for the shows at Audley End in 2023 also includes Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Tom Jones, Razorlight, Soft Cell, and Bjorn Again.

Sugababes is one of the biggest-selling British girl groups of all-time. They have scored six number ones and have been touring relentlessly since the original trio reformed and claimed back the group’s name.

Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan defined an era in British pop with their smooth vocals and magical harmonies offset by garage and alternative soundscapes.

Also announced for the Heritage Live summer outdoor concert series at Audley End in 2023 are:



Friday 4th August 2023 – Bjorn Again + The Real Thing + Boney M

Saturday 5th August 2023 – Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds + The Zutons

Sunday 6th August 2023 – Tom Jones + Special Guests

Friday 11th August 2023 – Soft Cell + Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark + Heaven 17

Sunday 13th August 2023 – Razorlight + Embrace + The Feeling + Toploader