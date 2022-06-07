Listen: Darren Hayes gets candid on new single ‘Poison Blood’

Darren Hayes has released new single ‘Poison Blood’, the latest in a series of new tracks this year.

Following on from “Let’s Try Being in Love” and ‘Do You Remember?’, ‘Poison Blood’ explores the themes of depression and suicide, featuring some of Hayes’ most earnest and raw lyrics to date.

Written, orchestrated and produced entirely by Hayes with mixing and mastering completed by Trevor Yasuda (Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey) and Mike Bozzi (Childish Gambino, Janet Jackson), ‘Poison Blood’ has a more stripped-back feel then the other tracks Hayes has debuted this year.

Says Hayes, “’Poison Blood’ is a song about choosing to stay when everything else in your life is telling you to leave. I have a family history of depression and suicide and I talk openly about my own diagnosis it in the hope that I might inspire someone who is struggling to seek help, as I have proudly done many times throughout my life.

I describe my depression as a blessing, a gift and a curse all at once. I wouldn’t wish it upon my worst enemy and yet I’m aware I am a deeply sensitive person, and that my unique brain allows me to feel depths of emotions that many people don’t experience.

So I have learned to use those moments to channel melodies and stories that I hope are so real and so relatable they might reach someone else who is in pain, like me, and remind them to stay, like I choose to, every single day.”

Earlier this year Hayes headlined the 2022 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras celebration at the Sydney Cricket Ground.