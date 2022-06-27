Connect with us

Darren Hayes announces 2023 UK tour

The singer has also unveiled the video for ‘Poison Blood’.

Published

Darren Hayes has announced a UK tour for 2023, celebrating 25 years of Savage Garden as well as hits from his solo career.

Hayes’ first major UK tour in over a decade, fans will also be able to hear new music which the singer has been teasing this year including ‘Let’s Try Being in Love’ and ‘Do You Remember?’ along with the new track ‘Poison Blood’.

In his career to date, Hayes has had 10 UK Top 40 hits as part of Savage Garden including ‘I Want You’, ‘To The Moon and Back’ and ‘Truly Madly Deeply’. Hayes has sold over 30 million albums worldwide.

Of the tour Hayes said, “You never know how much you love something until it’s taken away from you. After almost a decade out of the spotlight and all this time in lockdown I found myself really missing the electric feeling that only a live audience can bring. After 25 years in the music industry, I feel like we’ve grown up together. To sing these songs again after all we’ve been through is going to feel like a family reunion. I’m beyond excited to return.”

To mark the tour announcement, Hayes has released the music video for ‘Poison Blood’. The song provided an avenue for Hayes to explore darker themes of depression and suicide, and as a result, produce some of his most earnest and raw lyrics to date. 

Commenting on the video Hayes said, “My song ‘Poison Blood’, deals with depression, which is such a delicate subject in and of itself, so when it came time to make a visual component, I knew I wanted to make a music video that was extremely intimate but was also true to the visual inspirations and musical references that have shaped this new era of music.  Everything has been tinged by an 80’s wistfulness and had a magical quality to it.”  

‘Poison Blood’ was written, orchestrated, and produced entirely by Hayes in Los Angeles. The video, directed by film maker Alex Hyner is inspired by Hyner and Hayes’ love for 80s music videos.

The full list of tour dates in 2023 is:

21st March        Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

22nd March       Brighton Dome

24th March        Cardiff St David’s Hall

25th March        Oxford New Theatre

26th March        Birmingham Symphony Hall

28th March        London Palladium

29th March        Southend Cliffs Pavilion

31st March        Glasgow SEC Armadillo

1st April            Newcastle O2 City Hall

2nd April            Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Tickets go on sale Thursday 30th June at 9am via www.gigsandtours.comwww.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.darrenhayes.com.

