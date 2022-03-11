Listen: Darren Hayes debuts club track ‘Do You Remember?’

Darren Hayes has dropped a treat for fans in the shape of new single ‘Do You Remember?’.

Taken from his upcoming new solo record, his first in a decade, the song is a reminder of love and lust found under neon spotlights, to soundtracks of pulsating drum machines and synthwave.

‘Do You Remember?’ is the follow-up to ‘Let’s Try Being In Love’ and it’s perfectly tailored for the club. It was written and recorded by Hayes in Los Angeles. Mixing and mastering completed by Trevor Yasuda (Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey) and Mike Bozzi (Childish Gambino, Janet Jackson).

Commenting on the track Hayes shares:

“From a production point of view this is what I have always wanted to do but never had the skills until now. It reminds me of what I loved about songs from George Michael’s ‘Faith’ and some of my favourite Prince records from the late 80’s. It’s all about the groove.

I spent ages trying to tune a Linn drum machine to sound like those snare drums. In doing so I went down this amazing rabbit hole of vintage synth sounds – understanding what it is I loved about 80’s tech like the Synclavier and the Fairlight. I let my voice wander and stretch – and I had so much fun with trippy keyboards and big fat square bass patches.”

Lyrically the song is a retelling of Hayes’ first kiss with a man, a transformative event for the singer, now through an out and proud perspective.